Transformers R.E.D Wave 3 Coronation Starscream In-Hand Images



Via PrimevsPrime on Youtube we have our first in-hand images of the new*Transformers R.E.D Wave 3 Coronation Starscream. This Starscream is a new non-transforming posable figure with a great cartoon-accurate design. The mold features movable wings, double knees and even ab-crunch articulation for great dynamic poses. Starscream comes with several extra parts like interchangeable hands, blast effects and all parts needed to recreate his coronation scene from the classic G1 Transformers movie: crown, shoulder pads and a soft cloth cape. We also have comparison shots next to other R.E.D figures like Megatron and Bumblebee. Check out all the images on



