|
Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-12 Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime New Stock Images
Takara Tomy Mall website
*have updated a listing of the new*Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-12 Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime with some new stock images. This new mold looks like a great improvement in movie-accuracy compared to the MPM-07 Bumblebee. Optimus Prime looks very detailed in robot mode featuring and opening chest with a die-cast Matrix. Alt mode look pretty close to what we saw in the movie and you can attach Primes gun on it. This figure is scheduled for release in October 2021 for the Japanese market and it will be sold as a Target exclusive in the US » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-12 Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime New Stock Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca