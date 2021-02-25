Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-12 Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime New Stock Images


Takara Tomy Mall website have updated a listing of the new Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-12 Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime with some new stock images. This new mold looks like a great improvement in movie-accuracy compared to the MPM-07 Bumblebee. Optimus Prime looks very detailed in robot mode featuring and opening chest with a die-cast Matrix. Alt mode look pretty close to what we saw in the movie and you can attach Primes gun on it. This figure is scheduled for release in October 2021 for the Japanese market and it will be sold as a Target exclusive in the US.

The post Transformers Masterpiece Movie MPM-12 Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime New Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



