Transformers: Power of the Primes Voyager Wave 2 Spotted In The UK

Thanks to a report of 2005 Boards user*Crankcase79 in our* United Kingdom Transformers Sightings *forum, we can inform that*Transformers: Power of the Primes Voyager Wave 2 Have Been Spotted In The UK. Voyager class Elita-1 was found in a Smyths store for 23.99 ($31.86 approximately). Time for our felllow UK collectors to go and check your local Smyths to try to find Elita-1 and her case mate Hun-Gurrr. Happy hunting! Keep reporting your sightings around the world on the 2005 Boards.