|
Transformers: Power of the Primes Voyager Wave 2 Spotted In The UK
Thanks to a report of 2005 Boards user*Crankcase79 in our*United Kingdom Transformers Sightings
*forum, we can inform that*Transformers: Power of the Primes Voyager Wave 2 Have Been Spotted In The UK. Voyager class Elita-1 was found in a Smyths store for 23.99 ($31.86 approximately). Time for our felllow UK collectors to go and check your local Smyths to try to find Elita-1 and her case mate Hun-Gurrr. Happy hunting! Keep reporting your sightings around the world on the 2005 Boards.  
The post Transformers: Power of the Primes Voyager Wave 2 Spotted In The UK
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018
will return Sunday, June 10th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel
6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.