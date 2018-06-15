Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers: Power of the Primes Voyager Wave 2 Spotted In The UK


Thanks to a report of 2005 Boards user*Crankcase79 in our*United Kingdom Transformers Sightings*forum, we can inform that*Transformers: Power of the Primes Voyager Wave 2 Have Been Spotted In The UK. Voyager class Elita-1 was found in a Smyths store for 23.99 ($31.86 approximately). Time for our felllow UK collectors to go and check your local Smyths to try to find Elita-1 and her case mate Hun-Gurrr. Happy hunting! Keep reporting your sightings around the world on the 2005 Boards. &#160;

The post Transformers: Power of the Primes Voyager Wave 2 Spotted In The UK appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



