Power of the Primes Bludgeon, Bombburst and Octopunch Stock Images
We’ve got a few new stock images to share with you, courtesy of Amazon. Here for your viewing pleasure are the Power of the Primes Prime Masters Wave 3. Check out images of three more reimagined Decepticon Pretenders and the Primes they contain – Megatronus with Bombburst
, Quintus Prime with Bludgeon
, and Solus Prime with Octopunch
. Setting aside the Primes, the Pretender shells look great, with Bombburst sporting a technological design rather than the original’s more fleshy look, while Blugeon and Octopunch are very faithful to the originals. The inner robots are mostly modelled on the original » Continue Reading.
