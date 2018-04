Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 40,033

Transformers Movie Studio Series Megatron and Brawl Stock Images



We’ve got more Transformers Movie toy stock images for you to enjoy, too. Here are the Voyager class Studio Series releases,



We've got more Transformers Movie toy stock images for you to enjoy, too. Here are the Voyager class Studio Series releases, Megatron and Brawl. Based on their iconic looks from Revenge of the Fallen and the original 2007 movie respectively, these are intended to closely resemble how the characters looked on screen, with Megatron looking like one of the highlights of the line and a toy that will finally do justice to that great second movie design. Brawl looks cool too, adding "Voyager" to his resume of size classes along with an accurate look. Both toys look great.





The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________Thewill beat the6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.