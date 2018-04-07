Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Movie Studio Series Megatron and Brawl Stock Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 06:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,033
Transformers Movie Studio Series Megatron and Brawl Stock Images


We’ve got more Transformers Movie toy stock images for you to enjoy, too. Here are the Voyager class Studio Series releases, Megatron and Brawl. Based on their iconic looks from Revenge of the Fallen and the original 2007 movie respectively, these are intended to closely resemble how the characters looked on screen, with Megatron looking like one of the highlights of the line and a toy that will finally do justice to that great second movie design. Brawl looks cool too, adding “Voyager” to his resume of size classes along with an accurate look. Both toys look great &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Movie Studio Series Megatron and Brawl Stock Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 80s Toy Expo 2018 will be Sunday, April 15th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 TRU Commemorative Series 1 Autobot Ultra Magnus 2002
Transformers
NEW in box Transformers Masterpiece Soundwave
Transformers
VINTAGE TRANSFORMERS G1 MEGATRON BOX DECEPTICON AUTOBOT HASBRO TOY W/ BOX
Transformers
1984 Hasbro G1 Transformer Dinobot Sludge UNOPENED BOX
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:53 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.