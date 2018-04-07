|
Transformers Movie Studio Series Megatron and Brawl Stock Images
We’ve got more Transformers Movie toy stock images for you to enjoy, too. Here are the Voyager class Studio Series releases, Megatron
and Brawl
. Based on their iconic looks from Revenge of the Fallen and the original 2007 movie respectively, these are intended to closely resemble how the characters looked on screen, with Megatron looking like one of the highlights of the line and a toy that will finally do justice to that great second movie design. Brawl looks cool too, adding “Voyager” to his resume of size classes along with an accurate look. Both toys look great » Continue Reading.
