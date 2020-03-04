|
Transformers Trading Card Game: Windcharger Revealed!
Courtesy of Vector Sigma
we have a new Transformers Trading Card Game reveal to share with you: Windcharger!! Learn more about how this super rare card functions in game by checking out the attached artwork, then sound off on the 2005 boards!
