|
Han Cholo Designs: Transformers C2E2 2020 Exclusive Earrings and Pins
The Transformers items in the Han Cholo Designs Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo 2020 collection
are now available to order while supplies last
, thanks to the recon of TFW2005 member Rookbartley. Optimus Prime Stud Earrings (note: made to order) Hot Rod Enamel Pin Soundwave Cassette Player Enamel Pin Check out the attached product images, then let us know if you’re attending C2E2
February 28 – March 1 by joining in the discussion on the 2005 boards!
The post Han Cholo Designs: Transformers C2E2 2020 Exclusive Earrings and Pins
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2020
will be Sunday April 19th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.