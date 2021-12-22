Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Magic Square Toys Legends Scale Hound, Mirage, Ratchet & Skyfire Prototypes
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,617
Magic Square Toys Legends Scale Hound, Mirage, Ratchet & Skyfire Prototypes


Third party company Magic Square Toys have shared, via their Weibo account,*images of the prototypes of their upcoming*Legends Scale Hound, Mirage, Ratchet &#038; Skyfire. The Legends scale market is sure very competitive, and Magic Square is growing their line up with more classic G1 characters including an impressive take on Skyfire. Click on the name of each character to surf to the respective thread in our boards. MS-B31 Detective (Legends Scale Hound) Legends Scale Ratchet Legends Scale Mirage Legends Scale Skyfire See the mirrored images after the jump and let us know your impressions on &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Magic Square Toys Legends Scale Hound, Mirage, Ratchet & Skyfire Prototypes appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Soundwave 1984
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS KINGDOM WFC-K35 TIGATRON New
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers G1 PEN
Transformers
Transformers Golden Disk collection chapter 1 Puffer and Road Ranger
Transformers
Transformers G1 red car
Transformers
Funko Pop NBA Basketball Team USA Set Pippen Bird Robinson Malone Johnson Jordan
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:28 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.