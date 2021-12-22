Third party company Magic Square Toys have shared, via their Weibo account,
*images of the prototypes of their upcoming*Legends Scale Hound, Mirage, Ratchet & Skyfire. The Legends scale market is sure very competitive, and Magic Square is growing their line up with more classic G1 characters including an impressive take on Skyfire. Click on the name of each character to surf to the respective thread in our boards. MS-B31 Detective (Legends Scale Hound) Legends Scale Ratchet Legends Scale Mirage Legends Scale Skyfire
See the mirrored images after the jump and let us know your impressions on » Continue Reading.
