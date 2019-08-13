|
Japanese McDonald?s Happy Set All Star Water Gun Optimus Prime
McDonald’s Japan*has announced
a new “Happy Set All Star” promotion, consisting in several water gun toys from several Takara Tomy franchises* franchises like Shinkalion, Tomica Hyper Rescue and Transformers Cyberverse. Starting from August 16th to August 22nd, you can receive a Cyberverse Optimus Prime Water Gun (in chibi style). It comes with an Autobot insignia that can be revealed by shooting water on it. Check the promotional video below and some screencaps after the jump.
The post Japanese McDonald’s Happy Set All Star Water Gun Optimus Prime
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019
will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.