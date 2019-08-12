Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Newage Toys H9 Agamemnon (Legends Scaled G1 Megatron) Color Prototype Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 08:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,249
Newage Toys H9 Agamemnon (Legends Scaled G1 Megatron) Color Prototype Images


Newage Toys*is bringing another Legends scaled G1 Megatron alternative into the market. They have showed the colored prototype of their*H9 Agamemnon. We have another interesting mold to compare with the recently revealed*Magic Square Toys Legends Scaled G1 Megatron. Newage Toys is bringing not only a very nice cartoon-accurate Megatron, but also a toy-accurate version with shiny silver finishing and some extra red parts. Some great accessories are included: Megatron’s laser gun, Vector Sigma’s key, firing effects and all the extra parts for the gun mode. A very proportioned robot mode, with just a little kibble on his back. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Newage Toys H9 Agamemnon (Legends Scaled G1 Megatron) Color Prototype Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
NEW Transformers Combiner Wars Skydive + Firefly + Dragstrip + Alpha Bravo
Transformers
VINTAGE 1985 TONKA GO-BOTS HEAT SEEKER FIGURE DIE-CAST PLANE BRAND NEW SEALED
Transformers
Hasbro - Transformers Masterpiece Grimlock MP03 - TRU Exclusive - MIB
Transformers
Transformers Generation 2 Optimus Prime (Hasbro, 1993) mint sealed MIP!!
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars Huge Lot Rare Unopened MIP!
Transformers
Beast Wars Magnaboss and Tripredacus new unopened MIP!
Transformers
Fans Toys Phoenix (Masterpiece Skyfire, AKA Jetfire)
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:10 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.