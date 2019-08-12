|
Newage Toys H9 Agamemnon (Legends Scaled G1 Megatron) Color Prototype Images
Newage Toys
*is bringing another Legends scaled G1 Megatron alternative into the market. They have showed the colored prototype of their*H9 Agamemnon. We have another interesting mold to compare with the recently revealed*Magic Square Toys Legends Scaled G1 Megatron
. Newage Toys is bringing not only a very nice cartoon-accurate Megatron, but also a toy-accurate version with shiny silver finishing and some extra red parts. Some great accessories are included: Megatron’s laser gun, Vector Sigma’s key, firing effects and all the extra parts for the gun mode. A very proportioned robot mode, with just a little kibble on his back. » Continue Reading.
