Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Collections Spotlight
Reload this Page My collection in new room
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:03 PM   #1
GRIMLOCK64321
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: CALGARY
Posts: 80
My collection in new room
Enjoy leave comments
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: D456235E-216E-43C8-A1EC-6B098710B59E.jpg Views: 5 Size: 7.2 KB ID: 46963   Click image for larger version Name: 1B6F100B-7EAA-4833-A0D2-DF066A88131C.jpg Views: 2 Size: 9.6 KB ID: 46964   Click image for larger version Name: 026D737D-47D6-4C0D-89C3-4E03C8A870FA.jpg Views: 1 Size: 6.1 KB ID: 46965   Click image for larger version Name: 9DBFCBE9-CB10-4D2F-B5EF-45658855AB46.jpg Views: 3 Size: 10.7 KB ID: 46966   Click image for larger version Name: 61F32769-88FC-49AB-B79A-AAD1394AD79D.jpg Views: 1 Size: 7.1 KB ID: 46967  

Click image for larger version Name: 1718B285-E844-458E-846C-810F1CEB4DF7.jpg Views: 3 Size: 8.2 KB ID: 46968  
GRIMLOCK64321 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:26 PM   #2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
evenstaves's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 838
Re: My collection in new room
Maybe I am using incorrect browser? Pics are really small
evenstaves is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 03:53 PM   #3
wervenom
Windbreaker
wervenom's Ebay Auctions
wervenom's Avatar
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 7,098
Re: My collection in new room
Quote:
Originally Posted by evenstaves View Post
Maybe I am using incorrect browser? Pics are really small
Nope. size of the pics cause I can't see them with great detail either. Looks good from what I can see though
wervenom is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Human Alliance lot of 7 Bumblebee Barricade Leadfoot Soundwave more
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Micromasters Sports Car Patrol & Race Track Patrol
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers G1 Micromaster Incomplete Anti-Aircraft Base
Transformers
Transformers WFC-S27 Decepticon Phantomstrike 4 pack (Siege Skywarp)
Transformers
Takara Transformers Masterpiece Dirge MP-11ND
Transformers
Takara Transformers Masterpiece Ramjet MP-11NR
Transformers
Fans Toys FT-09 Tesla 3rd Party Transformers G1 Masterpiece Perceptor
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:00 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.