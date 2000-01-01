Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Discussion
Transformers Collections Spotlight
My collection in new room
Today, 03:03 PM
#
1
GRIMLOCK64321
Generation 1
Join Date: Dec 2010
Location: CALGARY
Posts: 80
My collection in new room
Enjoy leave comments
GRIMLOCK64321
Today, 03:26 PM
#
2
evenstaves
you renegade maverick
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 838
Re: My collection in new room
Maybe I am using incorrect browser? Pics are really small
evenstaves
Today, 03:53 PM
#
3
wervenom
Windbreaker
Join Date: May 2010
Location: Woodbridge, On
Posts: 7,098
Re: My collection in new room
Quote:
Originally Posted by
evenstaves
Maybe I am using incorrect browser? Pics are really small
Nope. size of the pics cause I can't see them with great detail either. Looks good from what I can see though
wervenom
