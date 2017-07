Official Images of Legends God Ginrai, Minerva, and Cab Boxset

Thanks to the Takara Tomy Mall listing , we have our first in-color look at the upcoming Titanmaster duo of Minerva and Cab who are included in the upcoming boxset with Godbomber and Ginrai! In addition to this first look at both of their modes, we also have some cool shots of Ginrai and Godbomber in all of their various modes. Check out the pics after the jump, and share your thoughts in the discussion thread!