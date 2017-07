down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 4,734

Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee Released at Toys R Us Thanks to board member mrluthor for letting us know Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee has been released at Canadian retail.



He retails for $129.95 + tax

SKU # 336642 for those curious.



