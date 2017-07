Transformers Live Action Movie Series: The Top Battles

One of the things that Michael Bay, and by extension the Transformers movie series, is known for is hard-hitting, intense action sequences. There is no shortage of outstanding fight sequences in the Transformers movies. In this second part of our celebration of ten years of Transformers live action movies, TFW2005 news staff and movie fan SilverOptimus looks at his*personal favourite picks of Robot vs. Robot, Metal vs. Metal, Autobot vs. Decepticon. Rescue Sam (Transformers: Revenge Of The Fallen) Revenge of the Fallen was not without its troubles, but it delivered some great action set pieces. Two of the amazing fight » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Live Action Movie Series: The Top Battles appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM