Cyberverse Clobber Review

Many were intrigued at the prospect of Lugnut in Cyberverse and, indeed, in many countries the character is still male and still named Lugnut. However, most of us now know this character as the female Decepticon, Clobber. Perhaps she is the sister of Lugnut? I'm not much one for Cyberverse in the past but I couldn't pass up the one eyed beautiful brunt!~