First Look At Transformers Earthrise Trailbreaker And Sunstreaker
Via Previews World
we have our first images of the upcoming*Transformers Earthrise Trailbreaker And Sunstreake. We are sure your optics will be really pleased with these new molds that will be two great additions to your Earthrise collections. Not much left to say! Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
