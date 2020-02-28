Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,316

New Transformers Cyberverse Warrior Class Hammerbyte Spotted At US Retail



2005 Boards member*DecepticusPrime*is giving us the heads up that the new*Transformers Cyberverse Warrior Class Hammerbyte has been spotted at US Retail. Hammerbyte (with a “Rip Trash” gimmick) was found at*Walmart Waverly IIowa. Time to check your local Walmart stores to try to find some more new Cyberverse toys. Click on the bar and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!



