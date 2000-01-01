UsernamePrime Mini-Con Join Date: Jan 2020 Location: ontario Posts: 1

CHUG KO/OS/3rd Party/Undersized Reviews & Recommendations I hope I'm posting in the right place but I am wondering if people can recommend some top notch KO/Oversized/Undersized/3rd Party bots that would fit a CHUG collection well. Lots of this is subjective but I would love to hear what you suggest is a great buy?





WeiJiang Calculation King :





As a transforming toy it's actually great with good quality plastic/paint apps/build quality. I got the white version of this guy, the previous colour version is too eclectic for my taste.







The combiner works well and will look great with other standard CHUG combiners but the individual bots themselves are too big in my opinion for a CHUG collection. Maybe a couple of them stand well with other voyagers while the rest are too chunky/tall.





I felt like the transformation was pretty easy, not much of a chore compared to other transformers.







The transparent red sword that it comes with, by combining all the weapons, is also pretty good to which I actually use it for my WeiJiang KO Predaking, it suits that figure very well but its too big for Calculation King imo.







All in all I can't recommend this figure to a CHUG collector unless you're bored and have some money to burn. You will most likely enjoy it but it won't be the star of any shelf.