Old Today, 05:57 PM   #1
Grimlocked
Generation 2
Join Date: Jun 2019
Location: Canada
Posts: 117
Lightbulb Fun Topic: To toss boxes or to not toss?!
Hey everyone,

Here's a fun topic for everyone to give their opinions:

Do you toss your boxes or keep them after buying/opening a figure?

I ask this question since I think collecting has taken on an interesting "twist" now that Hasbro has started these new types of packaging for figures. The whole point of keeping the plastic on the packaging has always been to protect the figure but for MISB collectors, it served also as a display piece that also kept the figures "mint". Now that it has changed, is a figure really "mint" anymore? Is there a point anymore to preserve a figure and it's packaging?

I used to enjoy collecting things MISB, but now, I am questioning it. With these changes and the personal logistics behind it (e.g. Spacing), the figure seems like the only thing that just matters (as always) and tossing the boxes for deluxes-leaders seems more tempting.

Thanks for reading!
