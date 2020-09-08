|
Shattered Glass Optimus Prime and Ratchet Transformers Generations Selects Revealed,
Transformers Tuesday reveals come to an end this week (maybe?) with the reveal of Shattered Glass Optimus Prime and Ratchet by Entertainment Earth on their Instagram
.* This is a 2 pack of the Earthrise molds in their alternate universe color schemes. Transformers Generations Selects Shattered Glass Optimus Prime and Ratchet 2-Pack Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who are the evilest Autobots of all? This Transformers Generations Selects Shattered Glass Optimus Prime and Ratchet 2-Pack – Exclusive brings two heroes at their worst. From an alternate version of Cybertron, these vile and sadistic warriors battle heroic Decepticons in a twisted » Continue Reading.
