Old Today, 11:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,320
Takara Tomy Diaclone Reboot DA-65 Battle Convoy V-Max


We have some quite different to our usual news to share with you, but we are sure it will also catch your attention for sure. Takara Tomy have been releasing new updated mold from their classic Diaclone line which was the origin of many of the original G1 Transformers toys. As part of this new Diaclone Reboot, they have revealed a re-imagined*DA-65 Battle Convoy V-Max.*An amazing modern take on the Battle Convoy toy which was later known as G1 Optimus Prime. This mold uses several improved Diaclone concepts and ideas like pilots, bases, combining parts and more giving us a &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Takara Tomy Diaclone Reboot DA-65 Battle Convoy V-Max appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Old Today, 11:53 AM   #2
xueyue2
Nexus Maximus
xueyue2's Avatar
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,806
Re: Takara Tomy Diaclone Reboot DA-65 Battle Convoy V-Max
So this is how Optimus Prime looks like in Diaclone universe.
