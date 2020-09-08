Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,320

Takara Tomy Diaclone Reboot DA-65 Battle Convoy V-Max



We have some quite different to our usual news to share with you, but we are sure it will also catch your attention for sure. Takara Tomy have been releasing new updated mold from their classic Diaclone line which was the origin of many of the original G1 Transformers toys. As part of this new Diaclone Reboot, they have revealed a re-imagined*DA-65 Battle Convoy V-Max.*An amazing modern take on the Battle Convoy toy which was later known as G1 Optimus Prime. This mold uses several improved Diaclone concepts and ideas like pilots, bases, combining parts and more giving us a



The post







