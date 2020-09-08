|
Takara Tomy War For Cybertron Netflix Optimus Prime, Soundwave, Red Alert & Wheeljack
Via Dengeki Hobby
we have new stock images of Takara Tomy War For Cybertron Netflix Optimus Prime, Soundwave, Red Alert & Wheeljack. We have a closer look at these new toys that will be released in late February 2021 for the Japanese market as retail figures. We can spot the extra details on each toy, like the red visor on Soundwave as well as the remolded new heads and deco for Laserbeak and Ravage. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news post and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
