Today, 04:49 PM
Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,744
Transformers War For Cybertron Netflix Edition Soundwave Battle 3-pack out in Canada
Thanks to multiple sightings we can confirm that the Transformers War For Cybertron Netflix Edition Soundwave Battle 3-pack has been released in Canada via Walmart priced at $59.99 and includes Laserbeak and Ravage.

Thanks to Cybertron.ca members Ransak The Elder and RNSrobot for the reports.

Share what figures are at your local stores in the Canadian Transformers Sightings forum.
Click image for larger version Name: transformers war for cybertron netflix edition soundwave battle 3-pack.jpg Views: 38 Size: 20.3 KB ID: 47937  
Today, 05:49 PM
Huasotron 75
Generation 1
Join Date: Feb 2019
Location: Brossard
Posts: 17
Re: Transformers War For Cybertron Netflix Edition Soundwave Battle 3-pack out in Can
Canada its a big ass country... it will help a lot to know specifically where...???
Today, 06:01 PM
Saundowaivu
Beasty
Join Date: Jul 2008
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 324
Re: Transformers War For Cybertron Netflix Edition Soundwave Battle 3-pack out in Can
Alberta and B.C. i think
Today, 06:07 PM
MapleMegatron
Animated
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Canada
Posts: 1,987
Re: Transformers War For Cybertron Netflix Edition Soundwave Battle 3-pack out in Can
Can we assume that the Optimus pack was found as well or is this a solid case of Soundwaves?
