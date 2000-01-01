Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,744

Transformers War For Cybertron Netflix Edition Soundwave Battle 3-pack out in Canada War For Cybertron Netflix Edition Soundwave Battle 3-pack has been released in Canada via Walmart priced at $59.99 and includes Laserbeak and Ravage.



Thanks to Cybertron.ca members Ransak The Elder and RNSrobot for the reports.



Thanks to multiple sightings we can confirm that the Transformers War For Cybertron Netflix Edition Soundwave Battle 3-pack has been released in Canada via Walmart priced at $59.99 and includes Laserbeak and Ravage.

Thanks to Cybertron.ca members Ransak The Elder and RNSrobot for the reports.





