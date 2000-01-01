|
Transformers War For Cybertron Netflix Edition Soundwave Battle 3-pack out in Canada
Thanks to multiple sightings we can confirm that the Transformers War For Cybertron Netflix Edition Soundwave Battle 3-pack
has been released in Canada via Walmart priced at $59.99 and includes Laserbeak and Ravage.
Thanks to Cybertron.ca members Ransak The Elder and RNSrobot for the reports.
