Transformers Legacy Wreck N? Rule Collection Bulkhead In-Hand Images



Via PrimevsPrime on YouTube we have new in-hand images of the recently revealed Transformers Legacy Wreck N? Rule Collection Bulkhead. This is a redeco of Legacy Voyager Bulkhead inspired by AOE Hound camouflage paintjob. To top it all he comes with a battle hammer molded after the one used by Transformers Prime Breakdown in the Transformers Prime cartoon. We have images next to the original Legacy Bulkhead in both mode for you to spot all the differences and other pictures which confirm that the battle hammer is completely compatible with the Transformers Prime Breakdown figure. You can already pre-order Bulkhead



