Today, 02:43 AM #1 Philtastic Mini-Con Join Date: Jan 2021 Location: Montreal Posts: 7 Transformers Movie Autobots Designs So I just rewatched the TF Movie for the first time in a very, very long time, and I finally noticed that the narrator says the year is 2005. (OMG the future!)



Now this makes me wonder about the Autobots we see on Earth in the movie, like Hot Rod, Arcee, Kup, Blur, etc I always thought they were Cybetronian vehicles. But are they actually supposed to be *futuristic* Earth vehicles? Like what the designers thought our cars would look like in 2005, 20 years in their future? Today, 03:16 AM #2 delrue Machine War Join Date: Sep 2020 Location: SK Posts: 290 Re: Transformers Movie Autobots Designs Possibly, I know Hot Rod is based on the Dome Zero which was a prototype sports car from the late 70s so that might have been what Floro Dery was going for.





Although there are episodes where we see Cybertronian vehicles and some are similar to the movie characters. Firestar and Kup for example.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

