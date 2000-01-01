|
Transformers Movie Autobots Designs
So I just rewatched the TF Movie for the first time in a very, very long time, and I finally noticed that the narrator says the year is 2005. (OMG the future!)
Now this makes me wonder about the Autobots we see on Earth in the movie, like Hot Rod, Arcee, Kup, Blur, etc
I always thought they were Cybetronian vehicles. But are they actually supposed to be *futuristic* Earth vehicles? Like what the designers thought our cars would look like in 2005, 20 years in their future?