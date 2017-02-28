Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Takara Tomy Legends Trypticon listing
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,103
Takara Tomy Legends Trypticon listing


Action Robo on Facebook*has reported a new Takara-Tomy listing for Legends: LG-43 Dinosaurer, which is the Japanese name for Trypticon. It’s scheduled for the end of August this year for 25000 Yens which is 223 US dollars aproximately. No pics or information about any changes compared to the Hasbro version we saw at Toyfair. Are you expecting extra paiting, remolds or bonus for this release? Let us know your ideas after the jump.

The post Takara Tomy Legends Trypticon listing appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Car Robots RID Japan Devil Gigatron/ Galvatron/ Megatron d-013
Transformers
Transformers RID Air Attack Optimus Primal Supreme Gorilla Beast Machines
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers Masterpiece MP-4 Autobot Commander Optimus Prime Convoy
Transformers
Transformers G1 Masterpiece MP-18 Silverstreak Streak Bluestreak Figure Takara
Transformers
Transformers Revenge of the Fallen Leader Class Starscream 2010 95% COMPLETE MIB
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot All In Great Condition
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Optimus Prime MP-1 Cybertron Commander
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:39 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.