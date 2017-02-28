Action Robo on Facebook
*has reported a new Takara-Tomy listing for Legends: LG-43 Dinosaurer, which is the Japanese name for Trypticon. It’s scheduled for the end of August this year for 25000 Yens which is 223 US dollars aproximately. No pics or information about any changes compared to the Hasbro version we saw at Toyfair. Are you expecting extra paiting, remolds or bonus for this release? Let us know your ideas after the jump.
The post Takara Tomy Legends Trypticon listing
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...