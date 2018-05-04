TFNation have announced their next guest attending TFNation 2018. TFNation 2018’s next guest is a major creative force behind Transformers as we know it today – former Hasbro Transformers design director (and later,*Director of Global Design and Development and Vice President of Intellectual Property Development)*Aaron Archer
. Aaron Archer is a legend behind the scenes of the Transformers brand. With involvement in Transformers spanning from 1998 to 2013, Aaron Archer has had a hand in dozens of Transformers lines and hundreds of Transformers toys, including being the creative force behind the Unicron Trilogy of Transformers Armada, Transformers Energon, and Transformers » Continue Reading.
