Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Maketoys Cross Dimension MTDC-04 Divine Armor (God Bomber) Color Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,209
Maketoys Cross Dimension MTDC-04 Divine Armor (God Bomber) Color Images


Via the official Maketoys Website*we have got a nice gallery of the upcoming*Maketoys Cross Dimension MTDC-04 Divine Armor (God Bomber). Maketoys have sure made an impressive work with their take on Masterforce God Bomber.*This molds proves to be highly articulate with awesome details and finishing. As we should expect,*MTDC-04 Divine Armor*can be combined with Maketoys Thunder Manus &#38; Divine Armor Set (Super Ginrai) for a massive combined form, inspired by Masterforce God Ginrai. No price or release date available at the momento, but be sure to come back to our forums when the information is available. You can now &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Maketoys Cross Dimension MTDC-04 Divine Armor (God Bomber) Color Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 02:54 PM   #2
optimusb39
Classic
optimusb39's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2015
Location: st. catherines ontario
Posts: 1,310
Re: Maketoys Cross Dimension MTDC-04 Divine Armor (God Bomber) Color Images
28wheels of pain and destruction. This set is awesome but id need a bigger shelf to hild him in vehcle mode.
optimusb39 is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
titans return fortress maximus
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Masterpiece Hot Rod - Rodimus Prime MIB
Transformers
MakeToys Make Toys City Bot Series MCB-02 Utopia 3rd Party Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Prime RID FE Bumblebee VS Starscream Entertainment 2 Pack MISB!
Transformers
Transformers Legends LG35 Super Ginrai Powermaster Optimus Prime Takara Tomy
Transformers
Transformers Mastermind Creations Ocular Max PS-02 Liger - NEW
Transformers
G1 TRANSFORMER RARE QUAKE MOSC MISB sealed Targetmaster
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:06 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.