Maketoys Cross Dimension MTDC-04 Divine Armor (God Bomber) Color Images
Via the official Maketoys Website*we have got a nice gallery of the upcoming*Maketoys Cross Dimension MTDC-04 Divine Armor (God Bomber). Maketoys have sure made an impressive work with their take on Masterforce God Bomber.*This molds proves to be highly articulate with awesome details and finishing. As we should expect,*MTDC-04 Divine Armor*can be combined with Maketoys Thunder Manus & Divine Armor Set (Super Ginrai) for a massive combined form, inspired by Masterforce God Ginrai. No price or release date available at the momento, but be sure to come back to our forums when the information is available. You can now » Continue Reading.