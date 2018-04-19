|
Hasbros Leaked From Cybertron: Power of the Primes Grimlock
Hasbro has just shared a new Leaked From Cybertron video via their Facebook
*account. Now it’s time to trace the evolution of the King of the Dinobots: Grimlock. This video features the schematics, gray prototype (Dino mode and Volcanicus torso) and the final colored product of the Power Of The Primes Voyager Grimlock for your viewing pleasure. Hasbro have been very active sharing these videos. So far we have seen the Studio Series*Blackout
*and*Grimlock
*& Power of the Primes Dinobots*Slash
,*Sludge
,*Slug (G1 Slag)
,*Snarl
, and Swoop.
Check out the clip and screen caps below, then join » Continue Reading.
