Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Super 7 X-Ray Optimus Prime Revealed
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 40,552
Super 7 X-Ray Optimus Prime Revealed


It didn’t take much time for Super 7 to reveal their next project after they shared a teaser a few hours ago. Now we have our first image of their*X-Ray Optimus Prime figure. The image was shared via Super 7 Instagram account. Named “The X-Ray Action Figure – Optimus Prime”, we have a clear Optimus Prime body with*visible insides to highlight the internal mechanisms of the character.*We saw the prototype while back in January at Toyfair. Optimus Prime and Megatron were shown and they were supposed to be 12-inch tall. Not much information about release date or &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Super 7 X-Ray Optimus Prime Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping








Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Superion
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 Ironhide Boxed Original Insert Is Not Original
Transformers
Transformers Original G1 1985 Ultra Magnus In Box
Transformers
Lot of 1980-1984 G1 Hasbro Takara Green trucks Transformers Vintage Toys 80's
Transformers
Transformers G1 Bluestreak Mib 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers G1 Hotrod Mib 100% Complete
Transformers
Transformers G1 Jazz 100% Complete Mib
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:58 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.