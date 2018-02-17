|
Super 7 X-Ray Optimus Prime Revealed
It didn’t take much time for Super 7 to reveal their next project after they shared a teaser
a few hours ago. Now we have our first image of their*X-Ray Optimus Prime figure. The image was shared via Super 7 Instagram account
. Named “The X-Ray Action Figure – Optimus Prime”, we have a clear Optimus Prime body with*visible insides to highlight the internal mechanisms of the character.*We saw the prototype while back in January at Toyfair
. Optimus Prime and Megatron were shown and they were supposed to be 12-inch tall. Not much information about release date or » Continue Reading.
