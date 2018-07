Super 7 X-Ray Optimus Prime Revealed

It didn’t take much time for Super 7 to reveal their next project after they shared a teaser a few hours ago. Now we have our first image of their*X-Ray Optimus Prime figure. The image was shared via Super 7 Instagram account . Named “The X-Ray Action Figure – Optimus Prime”, we have a clear Optimus Prime body with*visible insides to highlight the internal mechanisms of the character.*We saw the prototype while back in January at Toyfair . Optimus Prime and Megatron were shown and they were supposed to be 12-inch tall. Not much information about release date or » Continue Reading. The post Super 7 X-Ray Optimus Prime Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM