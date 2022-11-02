Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:21 AM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,148
Paramount Pictures To Attend CCXP 2022: Rise Of The Beasts Footage To Be Shown?


Issuing a press announcement, Paramount Pictures confirmed that they will be attending CCXP 2022 (Comic Con Experience, Brazil). CCXP is one of Paramount’s go-to events when it comes to brand-new movie reveals and announcements. In the recent past, Paramount initiated several movie marketing campaigns for major releases such as Sonic The Hedgehog, Top Gun: Maverick, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles using the event as a starting point. At CCXP, Paramount also catered to many Hasbro entertainment properties such as G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes and Transformers: Bumblebee. Brazilian journalists speculate that this year, the focus will be on Transformers: Rise Of &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Paramount Pictures To Attend CCXP 2022: Rise Of The Beasts Footage To Be Shown? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



