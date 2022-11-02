Issuing a press announcement, Paramount Pictures confirmed that they will be attending CCXP 2022 (Comic Con Experience, Brazil). CCXP is one of Paramount’s go-to events when it comes to brand-new movie reveals and announcements. In the recent past, Paramount initiated several movie marketing campaigns for major releases such as Sonic The Hedgehog, Top Gun: Maverick, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles using the event as a starting point. At CCXP, Paramount also catered to many Hasbro entertainment properties such as G.I. Joe: Snake Eyes and Transformers: Bumblebee. Brazilian journalists speculate that this year, the focus will be on Transformers: Rise Of » Continue Reading.
