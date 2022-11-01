Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,148

HasLab Deathsaurus Hits 50% Funded



As an update to the currently ongoing HasLab Deathsaurus project, we can now report that it has passed the 50% funded mark at a current count of 5,505 backers – and less than a week after being officially announced to boot. Funding still has a whopping 41 days to go until it’s finished, so who knows what the final number will be. These HasLab Victory figures seem to be quite popular! In anticipation of the news, Hasbro Pulse themselves took to their



As an update to the currently ongoing HasLab Deathsaurus project, we can now report that it has passed the 50% funded mark at a current count of 5,505 backers – and less than a week after being officially announced to boot. Funding still has a whopping 41 days to go until it's finished, so who knows what the final number will be. These HasLab Victory figures seem to be quite popular! In anticipation of the news, Hasbro Pulse themselves took to their Facebook page to comment: "Deathsaurus is almost halfway to enacting his devious plot to bring down the

