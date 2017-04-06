It was largely speculated
but finally confirmed
: The Bumblebee Movie (2018) will indeed be a prequel story to the Transformers Live Action Movie Franchise. While talking to MTV, director Michael Bay confirmed: “It’ll go a little younger, and it will deal more with his character and it’s just about him.” That sounds to me like Bumblebee will be the only Transformers character that we see in the film. Then when asked where the movie will fit into the timeline of the rest of the Transformers movie Bay said, “back.” This is just the first solid information that we’ve » Continue Reading.
