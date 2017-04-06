Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:20 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,314
Transformers Earth Wars Beast Wars Saga Update ? Simon Furman Livestream


The folks over at Transformers Earth Wars have more updates coming, and this round it’s the introduction of classic Beast Wars characters Megatron and Optimus Primal! Each will be available in game soon and to celebrate they are holding a live stream with Simon Furman to talk about the additions. They will also be producing a fan-made Beast Wars comic with artwork by Nathan Webb featuring the Earth Wars looks for Primal and Megatron. We’ve attached the cover to this story, stay tuned for more on this in the coming weeks! Check the press release below and watch &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Earth Wars Beast Wars Saga Update – Simon Furman Livestream appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
