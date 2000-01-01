Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page Toyhaxed FansProject Dinosan (Rairyu/Birdbrain) and Brotonbot Shell Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:44 PM   #1
GotBot
Animated
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 1,946
Toyhaxed FansProject Dinosan (Rairyu/Birdbrain) and Brotonbot Shell Review
Continuing with my look at the Toyhaxed FansProject Saurus Ryu-Oh (Dinoking/Monstructor) with Dinosan (Rairyu/Birdbrain) and his Brontobot Pretender shell.

https://youtu.be/9VYFYpz32sw
GotBot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Titans Return Metroplex Sealed Brand New Original Owner Titan Class Transformer
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS Studio Series DROPKICK #46 Deluxe Class Figure AUTHENTIC BUMBLEBEE
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series #36 Autobot Drift Transformers The Last Knight. NEW
Transformers
Transformers Kreon 5 pack MOC 2012 Optimus Prime Megatron Soundwave kre-o + 2
Transformers
Transformers Megatron PRIME 7/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime PRIME 6/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:45 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.