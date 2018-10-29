|
IDW Lost Light #25 One-Page Preview
We a re sure many fans are looking forward for Lost Light #25, the final issue of the great adventure of Rodimus and his crew. While we wait for the issue to hit comic stores, via Action And Adventure On Twitter
*we have One-Page preview of this comic. According to the tweet,*currently only viewable from iOS: It’s a ONE-page sample of The Transformers: Lost Light #25, currently only viewable from iOS! This bumper-length 24-page final issue, by @jroberts332, @JLawrence_Art, @JoanaLafuente and @tombgrfx, is currently set for release next Wednesday, on 7th November. Well, something is better than nothing, but we » Continue Reading.
The post IDW Lost Light #25 One-Page Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.