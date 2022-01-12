Third party company*Shockwave Lab, via their*Weibo account
, have shared images of their latest product: SL-125 Upgrade Kit For Kingdom Blaster. This new upgrade kit consists of: 2 hand speakers (compatible with WFC blast effects) Filler parts for arms and legs A nice alternative to recreate the classic G1 episode “Auto-Bop” with your Blaster figure. See all the mirrored images on this news post and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
