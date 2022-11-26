Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:20 AM
Super_Megatron
Transformers voice actor John Moschitta Jr to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2023


TFcon is very happy to welcome John Moschitta Jr the voices of Blurr, Punch/Counterpunch, and Blowpipe in Transformers Generation 1 as well as Blurr in Transformers Animated to TFcon Los Angeles 2023. He is well known for his title of the world?s fastest talking man and for his commercial appearances for both Micro Machines and Federal Express in the ?80s. John will be taking part in a Q&#038;A panel and autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers voice actor John Moschitta Jr to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2023 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



