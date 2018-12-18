The Transformers comic series covered on these pages since late 2018
concludes with this week’s Fate of Cybertron. Check out the 5-page preview via Major Spoilers, then discuss the story with fellow readers on the 2005 boards! Creator credits
: Brian Ruckley (Author), Nick Brokenshire (Cover Artist), Angel Hernandez (Cover Artist), Alex Milne (Cover Artist) The Decepticons have the upper hand. Cybertron is falling. And Optimus Prime has an imploder-possibly the most dangerous Cybertronian-built weapon in history-to his head. This is the Autobots last stand. But what does triumph look like in a desperate situation? The War for Cybertron » Continue Reading.
