Super_Megatron
IDW?s Transformers Shattered Glass II: Issue #2 Chan RI Cover Line Art


Illustrator and designer Winston Chan updates our September solicitations coverage with more details about his featured Shattered Glass II issue #2 RI cover: Thanks for all the love and positive response to this cover. I cannot express how much your support spurs me on to keep working at my craft. Here?s a look at it without the logo dressing, as well as the line-art. Sound off on the 2005 boards! Finally! An issue dedicated to everyone's (Blaster's) favorite Autobot: Blaster! And he's doing what he does best: being a star…kind of. Slicer recruits Blaster to infiltrate Decepticon Radio, but

The post IDW?s Transformers Shattered Glass II: Issue #2 Chan RI Cover Line Art appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



