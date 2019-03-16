|
TFcon Los Angeles 2019 ? 3rd Party Panel Slides in Full
Thanks to our friends at TFCon we now have the panel slides as they appeared at their 3rd Party Preview Panel. Check out all the upcoming releases and reveals as they were shown earlier today, all 230+(!) slides worth. Company and project list below. You can discuss each of these projects in the 3rd Party Discussion area of the 2005 Boards
.* Enjoy! 3A DLX Series Blitzwing DLX Series Bumblebee Prime Banana Force MPL-01 Red Sharpshooter MPL-02 Great Armor New Age H2 Manero H2G Capoeira H2P Cyclops H3 Harry H7 McCoy H8 Miller Nonnef Hound Kit Shockwave Hand Kit Sideswipe » Continue Reading.
