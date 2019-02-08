|
New Sightings in Germany: Mission Vision Toys, Energon Igniters Wave 2 Nitro Series &
Courtesy of our 2005 Boards*Nevermore, we can report a variety of new sightings at German retail. The following toys have hit shelves: Bumblebee Movie Energon Igniters Wave 2 Nitro Series – The new Dropkick and Blitzwing*molds of this series were found at*Spielzeug-Paradies Wagner in Bochum. Bumblebee Movie Mission Vision Toys – Shatter and Dropkick were also spotted at*Spielzeug-Paradies Wagner in Bochum and**Müller in downtown Gelsenkirchen. War For Cybertron: Siege Wave 2 Battlemasters – A nice surprise to find*Pteraxodon and Aimless at*Müller in Gelsenkirchen. Power Of The Primes Wave 3 Legends – As a nice “better late then never” extra bonus,*Outback » Continue Reading.
