|
WTF @ TCG ? Wizards Of The Coast Listener Questionarium ? Jan 30 2019
We’ve got Drew Nolosco and John Schork sat down in a room to answer YOUR questions! As asked in our specifically-labelled listener questions thread. Learn about Grimlock recursion, John’s sushi philosophy, and parasitism. You can download and comment on it here:*WTF@TFW Episode 545
*including a YouTube audio version. Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a reviews on iTunes, » Continue Reading.
The post WTF @ TCG – Wizards Of The Coast Listener Questionarium – Jan 30 2019
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con
will be Sunday, January 27th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.