Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Encore God Fire Convoy ? New God Magnus (RID Ultra Magnus) Audio samples
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:51 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 39,076
Encore God Fire Convoy ? New God Magnus (RID Ultra Magnus) Audio samples


More exciting news for the*Encore God Fire Convoy. Now we have the New God Magnus (RID Ultra Magnus) Audio samples to share for you. This was a nice surprise related to our previous news post of Figure Oh #237 scans. According to this tweet*there was a secret URL to listen to some of the new voice clips that God Magnus’ voice actor Takashi Matsuyama*recorded for this Encore release. Thanks to 2005 Boards member PoweredConvoy for the heads up. It didn’t took much time to get the link thanks to 2005 Boards member Darkstone, and now we have the new &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Encore God Fire Convoy – New God Magnus (RID Ultra Magnus) Audio samples appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Costco Exclusive Metallic Battle Ops Leader Bumblebee
Transformers
1984 TRANSFORMER Decepticon Communicator Soundwave Condor Cassette: Buzzsaw
Transformers
1984 TRANSFORMER Decepticon Warrior SKYWARP
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:03 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.