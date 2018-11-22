|
IDW Publishing Transformers Solicitations for February 2019
Courtesy of*Previews World
*we have the IDW releases for February 2019.* The IDW Transformers Universe finally came to an end with the release of Optimus Prime #25. As you should imagine, there won’t be any ongoing title by February 2019. This means we are facing a more than 3-month period of Transformes comics absence… or not, if you consider the ongoing Star Trek vs Transformers mini-series. We still have no news about the announced new IDW Transformers reboot, but February 2019 will see the Transformers: Unicron TP at comic stores. But we are not out of transforming robots stories. Don’t » Continue Reading.
