Super_Megatron
Transformers Movie Studio Series New Optimus Prime and Bonecrusher in-hand images


Care of Weibo user TF-Factory, we have some new in-hand images of the upcoming Transformers Movie Studio Series releases, Optimus Prime (2007 Movie version) and Bonecrusher. Both figures are in the Voyager class, with the Optimus Prime modeled after his Movie 1 appearance and featuring his cannon formed of his gas tanks. He’ll also be capable of merging with the upcoming Leader class Jetfire release. Meanwhile Bonecrusher is the first new mold for the character since his one and only appearance in the 2007 movie, and he brings a higher level of detail to the character than his original &#187; Continue Reading.

