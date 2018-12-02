Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,599

Transformers Bumblebee Movie advance screenings in the UK



It seems our fellow fans in the UK will join the buzz earlier than expected. Thanks to TFW2005 Boards user*Omnius, we have a heads up that the UK is getting some advance screenings of Transformers: Bumblebee. The official date for Bumblebee in the UK is December 28th, but some UK cinema chains including Cineworld, Odean, Showcase and VUE are offering*advance screenings on the 15th and 16th December. Be sure to check out the websites for each chain to book your tickets now! Time to check the schedules and availability in your town. Don’t miss the chance to watch the Bumblebee



The post







More... It seems our fellow fans in the UK will join the buzz earlier than expected. Thanks to TFW2005 Boards user*Omnius, we have a heads up that the UK is getting some advance screenings of Transformers: Bumblebee. The official date for Bumblebee in the UK is December 28th, but some UK cinema chains including Cineworld, Odean, Showcase and VUE are offering*advance screenings on the 15th and 16th December. Be sure to check out the websites for each chain to book your tickets now! Time to check the schedules and availability in your town. Don’t miss the chance to watch the Bumblebee » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Bumblebee Movie advance screenings in the UK appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2019will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.