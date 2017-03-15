Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
TR Chaos On Velocitron Packaging Images


Snakas blog*has shared images of TR Chaos On Velocitron 4-pack set packaging.*The box contains: Laser Prime (TR Voyager Optimus Prime in G2 colors) Quickswitch (TR Sixshot repaint with new Titan Master) Autobot Nautica (TR Blurr remold) Fastclash (G1 Fastlane Autobot clone, new mold) Titan Master Rodimus Prime (Die-cast) We also have information that the set will be up for pre-order at Toysrus Hong Kong website*from 13 march to 4 april for 999.90 HK dollars (127 US Dollars aproximately). Click on the bar to check the pictures and share your opinions at the 2005 boards.

The post TR Chaos On Velocitron Packaging Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



