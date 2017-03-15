Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,184

The Last Knight Wave 1 Premier Edition Deluxes Spotted In Serbia



The Last Knight figures continue showing around the world. As we reported before, First Edition Deluxes were found at retails in Chile, and now they have been spotten in Serbia. TLK wave 1 deluxes (Barricade, Berserker, Bumblebee, Slash) are now available in DexyCo kids shops in Serbia, and they are priced at 4400 RSD, which is roughly equal to 38 USD/36 EUR. Happy hunting for Serbia fans, we hope the figures will be released in more countries soon, so keep and eye and share your finds at the 2005 boards.



The post







More... The Last Knight figures continue showing around the world. As we reported before, First Edition Deluxes were found at retails in Chile, and now they have been spotten in Serbia. TLK wave 1 deluxes (Barricade, Berserker, Bumblebee, Slash) are now available in DexyCo kids shops in Serbia, and they are priced at 4400 RSD, which is roughly equal to 38 USD/36 EUR. Happy hunting for Serbia fans, we hope the figures will be released in more countries soon, so keep and eye and share your finds at the 2005 boards.The post The Last Knight Wave 1 Premier Edition Deluxes Spotted In Serbia appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________