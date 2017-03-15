The*Transformers Official Facebook
*has released a very funny and cool CGI video where we can see an adventure with the new RID Soundwave design together with some other characters and figures from the new “Combiner Force” line. Check the video to have some fun and then click on the bar to share your thoughts at the 2005 boards. (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "//connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v2.3"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);}(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk')); Transformers: Robots in Disguise – Soundwave's Ultimate Break…
Soundwave wanted to be a bracket buster, but » Continue Reading.
The post New Robots In Disguise Soundwave Promo Video
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...